Former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela fails to appear before court

Guwahati, Nov 17: Despite being summoned by the additional district and sessions judge, former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela failed to appear before the court on Friday.

As per sources, Hajela was instructed to be present before the court on November 17 regarding the NRC financial irregularities case.



Due to his non-appearance, the court has instructed to bring the matter to the notice of Prateek Hajela through advertisements in two highly circulated newspapers in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, as well as in two national newspapers.

