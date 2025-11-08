87 years of service to the nation
Former manager Tarsame Mittal questioned by SIT in Zubeen Garg death probe

Ex-manager questioned by CID in Guwahati over appointment and role of accused manager Siddharth Sharma

By The Assam Tribune
An image of former manager Tarsame Mittal. (Photo:Mrinmay Baishya/FB)

Guwahati, Nov 8: Tarsame Mittal, former manager of late singer Zubeen Garg, appeared on Friday before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID in connection with the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of the legendary singer.

Mittal, who was the first professional manager of Zubeen, was questioned at the CID headquarters here.

Before moving to Mumbai from Guwahati, music entrepreneur Mittal handed over Zubeen’s managerial responsibilities to Siddharth Sharma, who has already been arrested by the SIT.

Sharma is one of the accused in the death case.

According to sources, the investigation mainly focused on the appointment of Sharma as Zubeen’s manager.

The SIT sought detailed information from Mittal regarding how Sharma was appointed, and the nature of professional and financial understanding between Sharma and Zubeen.

