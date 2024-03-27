86 years of service to the nation
Former Lat Mandal apprehended under bribery charges in Mangaldai

Correspondent
Mangaldai, Mar 27: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam Police, have apprehended Tapan Nath, a former Lat Mandal of Dalgaon Revenue Circle in Darrang district, on Wednesday on corruption charges.

He was caught red-handed in a local hotel while taking a bribe from the complainant on a land-related official matter.

Later, he was interrogated for a long period inside the office.

The operational vigilance team didn't divulge anything to the media before the filing of this report.


