Former Lat Mandal apprehended under bribery charges in Mangaldai

Mangaldai, Mar 27: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam Police, have apprehended Tapan Nath, a former Lat Mandal of Dalgaon Revenue Circle in Darrang district, on Wednesday on corruption charges.
He was caught red-handed in a local hotel while taking a bribe from the complainant on a land-related official matter.
Later, he was interrogated for a long period inside the office.
The operational vigilance team didn't divulge anything to the media before the filing of this report.
