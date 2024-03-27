Former Lat Mandal apprehended under bribery charges in Mangaldai

Mangaldai, Mar 27: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam Police, have apprehended Tapan Nath, a former Lat Mandal of Dalgaon Revenue Circle in Darrang district, on Wednesday on corruption charges.

He was caught red-handed in a local hotel while taking a bribe from the complainant on a land-related official matter.

Later, he was interrogated for a long period inside the office.

The operational vigilance team didn't divulge anything to the media before the filing of this report.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Tapan Nath, an Ex, Lot Mandal, after he accepted demanded bribe in hotel Titan, near Circle Office, Dalgaon, Dist-Darrang, in connection with a land related matter.

@assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) March 27, 2024



