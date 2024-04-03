Former Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra to contest elections independently

Guwahati, Apr 1: Former Superintendent of Police of Assam’s Lakhimpur district, Anand Mishra, who resigned last year, announced on Wednesday that he would join politics and would contest independently.

During a Facebook live from his page, he declared that he would contest the election from Buxar, Bihar. In the video, the former SP of Assam stated that he would fight for the people of Buxar. "I want to work as a politician for the well-being of my people," he added.

This is my decision, which is close to my heart. This is an opportunity for me to do something for the people of my area, Mishra further added.

In the video, Mishra mentioned that he didn’t receive any tickets and that he would contest the election independently.

It may be mentioned that Mishra tendered his resignation from his position in December last year.








