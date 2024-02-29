Former Congress leader Rana Goswami joins BJP

Guwahati, Feb 29: After resigning from the Congress party, one of the stalwarts of the party, Rana Goswami, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Gowami joined the party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pijush Hazarika, Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, Ranoj Pegu and other party members.



“The Working President of @INCAssam Shri Rana Goswami Dangoriya today joined the BJP. A few days ago another Working President of @INCAssam Shri Kamalakhya Purkaystha supported our Double Engine Government. Assam is becoming #CongressMukt,” Pijush Hazarika posted on X.



Ahead of his joining, Bhabesh Kalita told the media, “Rana Goswami has left Congress. He was the working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Today, he is joining the BJP. There are a lot of leaders who are joining the BJP... This time our target is 12+ seats. Last time, we got 9 seats.”

