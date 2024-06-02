Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi conferred with prestigious UKILP Lifetime Achievement Award

Guwahati, Jun 2: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was conferred with the prestigious UKILP Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK-India Legal Partnership on May 31 at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

This award honours the former Chief Justice Gogoi's remarkable legal legacy and significant services to society.



Justice Gogoi is being recognised for his outstanding accomplishments and leadership in the legal profession. His career has had a tremendous impact on the legal landscape in India. His work has been an inspiration to people in India and around the world.







