Former Cabinet Minister Rajen Gohain steps down from cabinet rank

Guwahati, Aug 18: Former Union Minister and BJP Leader Rajen Gohain resigned from the cabinet rank on Friday.

The leader’s resignation comes following his disagreement with the delimitation process of the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Furthermore, several reports mentioned that Gohain resigned due to conflicts between old and new members of the BJP state unit.

The 72-year-old politician represented the Nowgong constituency since 1999.