85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Former Cabinet Minister Rajen Gohain steps down from cabinet rank

By The Assam Tribune
Former Cabinet Minister Rajen Gohain steps down from cabinet rank
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 18: Former Union Minister and BJP Leader Rajen Gohain resigned from the cabinet rank on Friday.

The leader’s resignation comes following his disagreement with the delimitation process of the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Furthermore, several reports mentioned that Gohain resigned due to conflicts between old and new members of the BJP state unit.

The 72-year-old politician represented the Nowgong constituency since 1999.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Former Cabinet Minister Rajen Gohain steps down from cabinet rank

Guwahati, Aug 18: Former Union Minister and BJP Leader Rajen Gohain resigned from the cabinet rank on Friday.

The leader’s resignation comes following his disagreement with the delimitation process of the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Furthermore, several reports mentioned that Gohain resigned due to conflicts between old and new members of the BJP state unit.

The 72-year-old politician represented the Nowgong constituency since 1999.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X