Former Assam minister Chandan Brahma to join UPPL

Chirang, April 8: Former Assam Minister for Tourism Chandan Brahma is set to join the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on April 12. This was informed by the politician, who has been serving BPF for a long time, in Chirang district on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Cygnett Park hotel in Bongaigaon, Chandan Brahma who has been associated with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), formally clarified his decision to join the Pramod Boro-led UPPL party, informing that he will join the party at 4 pm in Kajalgaon. Leaders from several political parties will also join the UPPL, along with Brahma.

Brahma said that joining the UPPL is the need of the hour, adding that he took the decision to work for lasting peace, development, and progress in the region.



