Former Assam minister Chandan Brahma joins UPPL

Chirang, Apr 12: Former Assam Minister for Tourism Chandan Brahma joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Friday.

The minister formally joined the party at a meeting held at Kajalgaon Market in Chirang district.



Apart from Brahma, leaders from several other political parties also joined the UPPL.



Earlier on April 8, during a press conference, Brahma stated that joining the UPPL is the need of the hour, adding that he took the decision to work for lasting peace, development, and progress in the region.







