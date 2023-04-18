Former Assam Guv Lt Ajai Singh passes away, CM Sarma condoles demise

Guwahati, April 18: Former Assam Governor, Lt. Gen. Ajai Singh PVSM, passed away on Tuesday morning.

Singh, served as governor of Assam from 2003 to 2008 and also he was the chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Twitter condoled for the departed soul and appreciated his contributions to the country.



