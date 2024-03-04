Former Assam Education Minister Ramani Barman passes away

Guwahati, Mar 4: Veteran politician and former education minister of Assam, Ramani Barman passed away on Monday morning.

According to sources, Barman had been ill for long time and breathed his last this morning in Nalbari.

Ramani Barman served as the education minister of the state in 1978.

Before entering into active politics, Ramani Barman served as a professor at Nalbari College in Political department.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the former education minister.



