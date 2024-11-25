Former Assam DGP Nishinath Changkakoti passes away at 90

Guwahati, Nov 25: Former Director General of Assam Police, writer, and social worker Nishinath Changkakoti breathed his last here this evening.

He was 90. His wife predeceased him a few years ago. The 1957-batch IPS officer had served in the Assam Police for around 35 years. Known for his honesty and dedication to the police service, late Changkakoti was the SP Sonitpur during the Sino-Indian War in 1962 and had played the key role in evacuating the civilians from Tezpur town. As a police official, he had served in different positions across the state.

He and former IGP Deba Kanta Kakoti were the founders of the SSB. Later, the Union Government sent Changkakoti and Deba Kanta Kakoti to England for specialized training in this regard.

Changkakoti was awarded the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1980 and the President's Medal for Distinguished Service in 1986.

After superannuation, he continued to serve society, especially the underprivileged section. With a group of like-minded people, he formed the NGO Karunadhara. It is a unique, non-government-registered trust dedicated to the promotion of the overall well-being of persons suffering from physical and mental disability and to enabling financially weak and critically ill persons to avail costly and specialized treatment.

A keen believer in Gandhian philosophy, the former IPS officer was also associated with other organizations and worked relentlessly for the welfare of society. He had also penned articles for different journals and newspapers. Many persons and organizations condoled the demise of the former chief of Assam Police.

In a condolence message, Assam DGP GP Singh said, "Assam Police mourns the passing away of NN Changkakoti. He served as DGP Assam in 1988. The entire police family remembers him with fondness and remains grateful to him for his leadership. The Assam Police flag shall fly at half mast across all the Assam Police units as a mark of respect to the departed police leader."





By-

Staff Reporter