Former AJP leader Utpal Bania joins Congress in Raha

Raha, Mar 16: Former Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Utpal Bania joined the Congress party on Sunday in the presence of senior party leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Raha.

Along with Bania, a total of 500 of his supporters also joined the party duirng the event. The ceremony was attended by thousands of people, indicating a significant show of support for the Congress party in the Raha constituency.

Bania, a social worker and founder of Assamese traditional jewellery maker Doogdoogi, had previously contested the 2021 assembly elections from the Raha constituency on an Asom Jatiya Parishad ticket.

“It is an auspicious day for me as the Holi festival is going on across Assam; also, the Ramjan month is going on, so joining Congress today is really auspicious. Hopefully the goal that the party has will continue for the betterment of people,” said Bania.

During the ceremony, Bhupen Borah and Pradyut Bordoloi expressed hope that the youth leader's induction would strengthen the party and hinted at the possibility of Bania being fielded as the Congress candidate from the Raha constituency in the 2026 assembly elections.

The APCC chief also criticised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state, calling it unsuccessful in fulfilling the common people's expectations. He pledged to continue fighting against the BJP.

“Congress is the only strong alternative to BJP and Utpal Bania joining the Congress is just a beginning; many young people from the state would join the party before around the Bohag Bihu festival,” said Borah.











