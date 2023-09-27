Former AASU prez Prabin Boro to join Congress

Guwahati, Sept 27: In a surprising turn of event, the former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) President Prabin Boro is slated to join the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

According to sources, the development comes after his after extensive discussions with the party's leadership.

It is reported that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides expressing optimism about working together for the betterment of Assam and its people.

Prabin Boro, a prominent figure in Assam's political landscape, was widely known for his association with AASU and later the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

He had briefly withdrawn from active politics but has now re-entered the political arena with his latest move to the Congress party.

Boro's political journey has been marked by twists and turns. His association with the AASU, a powerful student organization, gave him a platform to champion various causes related to Assam's identity and rights.

His decision to leave the AASU and join the AGP was seen as a significant move, given the AGP's role in the Assam Accord and its subsequent presence in the state's politics.

Boro's decision to switch political affiliations comes at a time when Assam is gearing up for crucial political developments. With elections on the horizon, his entry into the Congress party adds an intriguing dimension to the political scenario in the state.