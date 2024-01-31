Former AASU President Dipanka Nath’s move to join BJP sparks accusation of betrayal

Guwahati, Jan 31: In an unexpected turn of events, former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President Dipanka Nath’s recent move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ignited a wave of controversy, leading to accusations of extreme betrayal from AASU’s chief advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya.

Expressing disappointment over Nath’s decision to join the saffron party, Bhattacharya asserted that AASU officials were entirely unaware of his intention to align with the BJP. Bhattacharya further stressed that the majority of AASU members, approximately 99 per cent, remain dedicated to serving society, with only a small fraction venturing into political affiliations. He underscored that the one per cent who choose political paths do not represent the leadership or values of the larger student union body.

Notably, more than 700 members of various organisations joined the BJP in Guwahati on Sunday, including Dipanka Nath and Prakash Nath who recently quit the organisation as the party advisor.







