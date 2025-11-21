Form 8 could let outsiders influence 2026 Assam polls, SC must intervene: Akhil Gogoi

Jorhat, Nov 21: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday raised serious concerns over the voter list correction mechanism under Form 8, alleging that the process could enable out-of-state voters to influence the outcome of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections and dilute the decision-making power of indigenous Assamese voters.

Addressing a press meet at the Jorhat Press Club, Gogoi claimed that “special corrections” through Form 8 create a loophole that allows individuals to apply for inclusion in Assam’s voter list even if they are already registered in other states, potentially shifting the balance in at least 50 Assembly constituencies.

“If even five lakh external voters are added from outside Assam, the power to form the government may no longer remain with the people of Assam. The election outcome could be altered through a system that lacks proper verification,” Gogoi alleged.

Explaining the process, Gogoi pointed to the two options provided under Form 8: one where the applicant submits an Aadhaar number and another where they can declare that they do not possess one.

“The problem is that there is no mechanism to verify whether a person actually does not have an Aadhaar card. Someone from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh can simply tick the option stating they do not have Aadhaar and apply for inclusion in Assam’s voter list. This creates space for manipulation,” he said.

He further alleged that by successively removing and re-adding their names in voter lists of different states, individuals could vote in multiple Assembly elections.

“A person can vote in UP, transfer their name to Bihar, vote there, then move to Assam just before nominations and again vote here, before returning to their home state and re-enrolling. This is not electoral reform but an organised vote theft,” Gogoi asserted.

Gogoi also accused the ruling establishment of enabling such processes, claiming that government machinery could be used to assist non-residents in securing voting rights in Assam.

“If this system continues, the question will no longer be who the people of Assam want in power, but who is being imported to decide Assam’s future,” he said, cautioning that such practices would undermine democracy itself.

The Raijor Dal leader urged opposition parties and civil society organisations to unite and take the matter to the Supreme Court, describing it as a “battle for the survival of the Assamese nation.”

“To correct this unconstitutional process, we must seek protection from the Supreme Court and create strong public opinion,” he said.

He added that earlier electoral irregularities were limited to issues like names of deceased voters in the rolls, but now the alleged danger lies in systematic inclusion of external voters.

“Earlier it was about dead voters. Now it is about live voters being transported across states to influence results. Only 10,000 new voters across 50 constituencies can change the government. This is extremely dangerous for Assam’s democracy,” Gogoi stated.

Gogoi demanded an immediate review of Form 8 provisions and stricter verification mechanisms to ensure that only genuine residents of Assam are included in the electoral roll.

“The Election Commission must ensure that voter lists are not turned into tools for political engineering. If this process is not stopped, the credibility of the 2026 elections will be seriously compromised,” he warned.