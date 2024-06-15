Forest Range Officer caught red handed while accepting bribe in Jorhat

Jorhat, Jun 15:In a successful operation, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped a Forest Range officer red-handed while accepting a bribe in Assam's Jorhat.

The accused has been identified as Eqbal Ahmed, and he was caught red-handed in his office after he accepted a Rs. 30,000 bribe for issuing a license to a person.



It may be mentioned that Eqbal fell into the trap after taking the second installment from the person.



Many people sighed in relief as soon as the culprit was caught by the vigilance team.



It may be mentioned that the forest range officer demanded an amount of Rs 4 lakh from a person for issuing a licence and the victim already paid him Rs. 3 lakh in the first installment.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via the microblogging site ‘X’ wrote “Today, on 15.06.2024, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team conducted a successful operation in Jorhat. Forest Range Officer Eqbal Ahmed was caught red-handed in his office accepting a Rs. 30,000/- bribe for issuing a license. Justice in action.”





