Assam

Forest Range Officer caught accepting bribe in Golaghat

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Mar 9: Continuing their drive against corruption, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught a Forest Range Officer after he accepted a bribe in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The accused officer posted at Jamuguri Range in Golaghat district was trapped red-handed after he accepted Rs. 20,000 as a bribe from the complainant for allowing the movement of his vehicles carrying forest products. The Range Officer has been identified as Gobinda Taid.

Informing about the operation, the anti-corruption cell posted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Gobinda Taid, AFS, Forest Range Officer, Jamuguri Range, Dist-Golaghat after he accepted Rs. 20,000/-as bribe from the complainant for allowing movement of his vehicles carrying forest products.”


The Assam Tribune


