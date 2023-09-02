85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Forest officials seize vehicle laden with illegal timber in Assam's Kheroni

By The Assam Tribune
Forest officials seize vehicle laden with illegal timber in Assams Kheroni
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sept 2: The Kheroni forest officials of West Karbi Anglong in Assam seized a Tata mobile vehicle loaded with illegally acquired timber.

According to reports, a team of officials from the forest department intercepted the vehicle which was used by suspected smugglers to transport the woods from Dima Hasao to Lanka.

The smugglers later fled from the scene on seeing the forest patrol team.

Meanwhile, the authorities were able to successfully seize the loaded vehicle.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Forest officials seize vehicle laden with illegal timber in Assams Kheroni

Guwahati, Sept 2: The Kheroni forest officials of West Karbi Anglong in Assam seized a Tata mobile vehicle loaded with illegally acquired timber.

According to reports, a team of officials from the forest department intercepted the vehicle which was used by suspected smugglers to transport the woods from Dima Hasao to Lanka.

The smugglers later fled from the scene on seeing the forest patrol team.

Meanwhile, the authorities were able to successfully seize the loaded vehicle.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X