Forest officials seize vehicle laden with illegal timber in Assam's Kheroni

Guwahati, Sept 2: The Kheroni forest officials of West Karbi Anglong in Assam seized a Tata mobile vehicle loaded with illegally acquired timber.

According to reports, a team of officials from the forest department intercepted the vehicle which was used by suspected smugglers to transport the woods from Dima Hasao to Lanka.

The smugglers later fled from the scene on seeing the forest patrol team.

Meanwhile, the authorities were able to successfully seize the loaded vehicle.