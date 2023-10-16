Forest guard killed in buffalo attack in Manas National Park

Guwahati, Oct 16: In a tragic incident, a forest guard lost his life in a buffalo attack in the Manas National Park in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Robin Basumatary and the incident unfolded near the Bhuyapara forest range, within the confines of the Manas National Park.

The incident occurred as a group of patrolling forest guards was making their way back to their homes after their shifts were over.

As they walking through the park, they encountered a perilous encounter with a group of wild buffaloes, ultimately leading to the unfortunate demise of Robin Basumatary.

Meanwhile, two fellow forest guards, Hitesh Medhi and Krishna Boro, were also injured during the attack. The injured individuals were rushed to the Salbari Model Hospital, where they are currently receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Robin Basumatary, the forest guard who tragically lost his life in this wild buffalo attack was working at the Makhibaha camp in Bhuyapara. The incident unfolded near the banks of the Makhibaha River during a routine patrol on Sunday.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks faced by those tasked with protecting the rich biodiversity and pristine wilderness within Manas National Park. The park, known for its incredible natural beauty and diverse wildlife, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a critical sanctuary for various endangered species, including the Indian rhinoceros, Bengal tiger, and elephant.