Forest dept under scrutiny after elephant carcass found in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary

Jorabat, Nov 10: A highly decomposed carcass of an elephant was discovered on Saturday morning in the Khanapara range of the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighting serious concerns over the Forest Department's monitoring and management practices in the protected area.

The elephant's remains, now in an advanced stage of decay, were found only after residents from Patorkuchi, Sonapur, and the media reported it on Friday evening. However, by the time a forest team arrived on Friday night, darkness prevented them from locating the carcass.

This prompted locals and environmentalists to question the Forest Department's effectiveness and its commitment to wildlife management.

On Saturday morning, a joint team from the Khanapara and Bonda Wildlife Ranges, joined by veterinarians from the Assam State Zoo, reached the location and successfully located the elephant carcass.

Dr. Parag Choudhury from the Assam State Zoo, speaking to The Assam Tribune, stated that samples such as hair follicles and tissues were collected to determine the pachyderm's cause of death. A forest official on-site informed newsmen that the elephant had died around 15 days ago.

This significant lapse in detection has fuelled public outrage, especially since the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary is under a designated wildlife protection wing of the State's Forest Department, which is expected to monitor and protect such areas proactively.

A preliminary probe suggested that the elephant might have died due to an electrocution from high-tension wires running above the sanctuary. Locals and environmentalists have expressed dismay over the Forest Department's delayed response and questioned the adequacy of their patrolling practices.

