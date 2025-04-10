Forest dept plans wildlife safety signboards after death of endangered monkey

Silchar, April 10: In the backdrop of the killing of a Phayre's Leaf Monkey, also known as Spectacled Monkey, an endangered species, being run down by a speeding bike near Assam University Silchar on Monday, the Department of Forest is planning to put up signboards for slowing down near specific crossing areas on the road leading to Assam University Silchar through which wild animals including monkeys are found to cross over frequently.

Divisional forest officer, Cachar Vijay Palve, while reacting to the incident, told The Assam Tribune, "We will send our teams to the spot to gather information about the incident. Also, we will initiate talks with the concerned authorities including the NHIDCL to put up signboards with messages for vehicles to slow down in spots where there is frequent movement of wildlife, especially near the university.

Sources claimed that the incident happened at a place near the university at around 11 am. Prof Parthankar Choudhury, dean, EP Odum School of Environmental Sciences of the university informed that the incident as reported by a local resident occurred at 11 am. "This is an endangered species of monkey found only in limited places in the proximity of the university and adjoining forest areas. Also, these are spotted in Sepahijala wildlife Sanctuary of Tripura. We are hurt and grieved after learning about the incident. The Department of Forest and authorities must take some measures to ensure the safety of the wildlife," Prof Choudhury maintained.

Workshop held at Karimganj College: Voice of Environment (A Scientific and Environmental Research Organization) Guwahati, and the Department of Chemistry, Karimganj College, Sribhumi jointly conducted a workshop on 'Solid Waste Management and Circular Economy Prospective."

A release issued by college stated that the session was a part of the initiative taken on disseminating environmental education and awareness missions among the students, youths, and community.

The session was conducted on hybrid mode. Eminent scientist and Gandhian Young Technological Innovation awardee, Dr Satya Sundar Bhattacharya, associate professor leading the Soil and Agro Bioengineering Laboratory of the Department of Environmental Science at Tezpur University, was the guest speaker.

In his lecture on 'Solid Waste Conversion for Healthy Soil-Crop Management: A Circular Economy Approach, Dr Bhattacharya mainly highlighted on plastic waste and their management. The academician discussed on the importance of segregating wastes into bio-degradable and degradable types. He detailed the management of solid wastes, which is currently one of the burning issues.

He tried to relate soil health with solid wastes. Dr Bhattacharya presented an alarming database on soil and soil series destruction in India and abroad in this deliberation. He also included the effect of urbanisation on the production of solid wastes and poor management of waste, even in a city like Delhi.

Dr Bhattacharjee was able to present the research work that is going on at Tezpur University under his supervision very nicely. He described the different processes of preparing vermicompost using earthworms and the efficiency of earth worming in re-moving unwanted metals from soil.

Dr Arijita Paul, assistant professor, Department of Chemistry, Karimganj College gave the welcome address. Dr Biswajit Deh, assistant professor of the Department of Chemistry at Karimganj College delivered the welcome address and Moharana Choudhury from the Voice of Environment team thanked guest speaker Dr Satya Sundar Bhattacharjee, principal Dr Ramanuj Chakaraborty, HoD, Chemistry, Karimganj College Dr Dibakar Deb, all students, participants around the country and Dr Sumita Paul Purkayastha, associate professor, Department of Chemistry, Karimganj College.