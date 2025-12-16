Forest dept plans major eviction drive in Hojai district reserved forest areas

HOJAI, Dec 16: The Forest department is all set to launch a major eviction drive against illegal encroachers in several forest areas of Hojai district, including the Jamuna Maudanga Reserved Forest under the South Nagaon Forest Division. According to official sources, large tracts of forest land have allegedly been encroached upon over the decades.

The encroachers have been accused of clearing forest cover, converting land into betel nut farms, digging ponds for fish farming, and engaging in various anti-social activities.

Following these developments, the Forest department has taken note of the situation.

On December 11, a high-level inspection was conducted by the special principal secretary of the Forest department, MK Yadav, along with other senior officials.

The inspection team also included the senior superintendent of police of the Forest Protection Force, the additional superintendent of police of Hojai, the DFO of the South Nagaon Forest Division, Nayan Jyoti Rajbongshi, Daboka circle officer, the officer-in-charge of Daboka police station, and other top district administration officials.

The team visited the areas earmarked for eviction, including Udmari, Jamuna village, Ganiarpar village, and adjoining localities within the Jamuna Maudanga Reserved Forest. It was stated that the forest land had earlier been declared as part of the Daboka Reserved Forest.

However, over the past 30 years, a section of suspected encroachers has allegedly destroyed trees and other forest resources of around 6,000 bighas of forest land. Illegal houses have reportedly been constructed, and families have settled permanently, leading to an alarming situation for the forest ecosystem.

Alongside habitation, agricultural activities have also been taken up on the encroached land.

During the inspection, the visiting team held detailed discussions on the strategy and modalities of conducting the eviction drive in a planned manner.

Forest department officials informed the media that notices have already been served to 1,250 families occupying more than 5,500 bighas of forest land. The notices, issued on October 10, granted a one-month deadline to vacate the land.

After receiving the notices, several families reportedly left the forest area on their own. However, a majority of them continue to reside on the encroached land, expressing uncertainty about relocation and future livelihood.

Sources indicated that the Forest department, in coordination with the Hojai district administration, may launch the eviction drive at any time to reclaim the reserved forest land and restore the damaged forest ecosystem.