Forest conservation at stake as Assam's Forest Rangers battle govt apathy

Guwahati, Nov. 5: The government's apathy and systematic neglect have hit the Assam Forest Ranger cadre hard also affecting forest and wildlife conservation in the process.

Despite being the ones who remain at the forefront of conservation and management of forests, the Rangers have been subjected to disparities and inequities. The absence of formal service rules even after 40 years of the cadre's establishment best sums up their drudgery.

Time-bound promotion deficiencies, lack of service rules and promotions, and absence of gradation list have hit at the core of the Rangers' functioning, with the Government seemingly nonchalant even after the Gauhati High Court's intervention.

Forest sources told The Assam Tribune that the "arbitrary and ineffective" current promotion system had compelled many officers to wait indefinitely for advancement. "This stagnation has triggered a significant morale loss within the ranks, affecting motivation and job satisfaction. Despite their crucial role in managing and protecting Assam's forests, the lack of timely promotions has created a pervasive sense of disillusionment among Forest Rangers," sources said.

Out of 120 sanctioned. posts for Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) in the State, only 26 positions are currently filled even as 80 Rangers have already served for more than 5 years and are eligible for promotion. There are a total of 265 Rangers in service.

The situation has created a substantial operational gap within the Forest department. This is surprising, given the pressing need for more personnel. The promotion of Forest Rangers to ACF positions is not being processed in a timely manner even as the vacancies mount to nearly a hundred now.

Lack of formal service rules for the Forest Ranger cadre is another major concern, which, shockingly, has been persisting since the past 40 years. Even though the Government pledged on oath to the Gauhati High Court in the case WP(C)/ 4239/2018 (Assam Forest Rangers' Association and others vs State of Assam and 5 others) that the service rules would be prepared within two-three months but till date it has not been notified. It is learnt that the said rules had been sent back to the department for re-drafting recently.

"This absence of structure means that many officers remain in the same position for extended periods, with no clear path for career progression. Rangers often work in a single role for up to 30 years, only to find themselves repeatedly pursuing the government for promotions. In contrast, States such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala enforce a maximum tenure of five to six years for similar positions, ensuring more structured career advancement," sources said.

After a long gap for new direct recruitment of Forest Rangers, the Government had started the recruitment process again since 2014 onwards. But surprisingly, the gradation list for the batches recruited in 2017, 2020, and 2023 have not been updated or prepared till date which has resulted in utter disappointment amongst the new officers of the cadre. Due to this, the resultant vacancies, i.e., 96 positions in ACF cadre have not been filled up in a timely manner.

The Assam Forest Rangers' Association (AFRA) has been voicing strong objections to the "step-motherly treatment" of their members. It contends that the Forest Rangers, who are crucial for the effective management and protection of the State's forests, are being unfairly treated compared to other government cadres.

During its annual general meeting held in December 2023 where the Forest Minister of Assam was the chief guest, the burning issues were discussed in open forum and the Minister and the senior officials of the department were requested for early resolution to the association's its long-standing problems.

Further, AFRA submitted formal memorandums to the Forest Minister and to the Commissioner & Secretary, Environment & Forests, Government of Assam, during the same month as well, but to no avail till date.

The AFRA has now appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and address the issues urgently. They have called for filling of vacant ACF posts through the promotion of Forest Rangers from the existing gradation list, the establishment of formal service rules and the notification of the gradation list of the new batch officers since 2017, and the creation of a structured promotion process.

- SIVASISH THAKUR