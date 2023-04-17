Forest battalion, foresters to be appointed at Kaziranga National Park: Assam CM

Guwahati, April 17: In a bid to speed up rhino poaching efforts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the appointment of one forest battalion and many foresters in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on May 10.

The Minister made the announcement during his recent visit to the Kaziranga National Park (KNP). Apart from assessing the measures undertaken to curb poaching, CM Sarma stressed on the need to increase manpower and river patrolling in the park.

Today HCM Dr @himantabiswa travelled inside Kaziranga National Park to personally assess various measures undertaken to eliminate poaching.



HCM specially visited vulnerable zones on the banks of Brahmaputra and interacted with forest guards at camps & other officials. pic.twitter.com/zhHcg51IlG — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the body of the suspected rhino poacher, who escaped from police custody after allegedly cutting away the horn of a rhinoceros in KNP, was recovered on Sunday from the Brahmaputra river.



According to officials from the Special Task Force (STF) the body was seen floating in the river, which passes through the KNP. The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam (aged 45), who had fled from police custody on Friday night. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Earlier, the STF and Nagaon District Police recovered the rhino horn from the Bagori range of the KNP. Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh in a tweet informed that the recovered horn was a fresh one and is suspected to be from the recent poaching incident that took place on March 26.