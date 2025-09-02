‘Foreigners must go, citizens must be rehabilitated’: Madani on Assam evictions

Guwahati, September 2: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mehmood Madani on Tuesday criticised the Assam government’s eviction drives, calling them “barbaric” and accusing the administration of ignoring Supreme Court directives on rehabilitation for affected families.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel on VIP Airport Road in Guwahati, Madani said the government’s “attitude” towards those displaced was more painful than the eviction itself.

“Country and nation must run on a system. The way the Supreme Court’s guidelines were ignored in this drive is condemnable. Just to divide people in the name of religion, terming members of a certain community as ‘unknown’, ‘doubtful’ or ‘miya’, is saddening,” Madani said.

He clarified that JUH does not support the presence of foreigners in India, but stressed that Indian citizens must not be wrongfully evicted without rehabilitation.

“There is a way to identify foreigners, but such processes have not been applied. If Indian citizens have been evicted, there must be a rehabilitation plan for them. This is the directive of the Supreme Court in multiple cases,” he said.

Citing Assam’s composite heritage, Madani added that the protection of all religious and cultural institutions was equally important.

“If the namghar is in trouble, how would the masjid be alright? Both are parts of the same hand. Our fight is also for the namghar. You cannot ignore indigenous people,” he said, invoking figures such as Srimanta Shankardev and Azaan Fakir as symbols of Assam’s seamless culture.

The JUH leader also argued that concerns over demographic change are not unique to Assam. “Similar discussions are happening in Uttar Pradesh—in places like Basti and Shamli. If the evictees are foreigners, they should be sent to their countries, but if they are Indians, they must be rehabilitated,” he said.

On being asked about media reports claiming he demanded the arrest of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madani denied making such a statement, saying his words had been “twisted.”

“As an Indian citizen, I have the right to ask a party to act against its members if they use wrong language. That is what our resolution says,” he clarified.

Referring to past remarks by the Chief Minister linking Muslims to Bangladesh, Madani retorted: “Yes, I agree he is a hero and I am zero. He said he would send me to Bangladesh. I have been here in his state for two days—send me. My father and grandfather spent 20 years in jail during the Freedom Movement. How is it right to say such things?”

Earlier on Monday, a high-level delegation of JUH led by Madani visited relief camps in Assam housing families displaced by recent bulldozer-led eviction drives.

The seven-member team travelled nearly 300 km across affected areas, meeting evictees and hearing their grievances.

At the Baitbari camp in Goalpara district, Madani held detailed interactions with homeless families, assuring them of the JUH’s continued support.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirming the visit, said police and the district administration would maintain strict vigil to ensure law and order.

“Considering the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region elections and the sensitive situation in the district, Assam Police will continue to strictly monitor the situation to ensure peace and stability,” Sarma posted on social media.

He added that the Goalpara administration remained “fully alert” to maintain public order at all times.