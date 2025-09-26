Foreign tourists experience Sikh traditions at Dhubri Gurdwara during Assam cruise

Dhubri, Sept 26: A group of 27 senior citizens from England, New Zealand, and the United States, currently on a 17-day ‘Assam Tour on Cruise’, arrived in Dhubri on Tuesday aboard the MV Mahabaahu, sailing along the river Brahmaputra.

The group received a warm reception and felicitation at the historic Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Gurdwara in Dhubri. The visit to the gurdwara offered the travelers a profound cultural and spiritual experience.

Christopher Caldicott (68) from London expressed deep appreciation of the opportunity to tie a turban and wear a kada – a steel bracelet that is one of the Five Ks or articles of faith observed by initiated Sikhs. “Praying in front of the Guru Darbar allowed me to feel the essence of Sikhism,” Caldicott remarked, describing the moment as among the most memorable of the tour.

The gesture of allowing all 27 visitors to participate in these traditions is being widely seen as a reflection of the Sikh faith’s spirit of inclusivity and hospitality.

For many, the highlight extended beyond the rituals. Liz Woodwalker (83) from Devon, England, spoke of her delight in partaking of food in the ‘langar’ (community kitchen), describing the experience as ‘wonderful’. The meal was shared in the presence of Daljit Singh Sethi, president of the Sikh Pratinidhi Board, Eastern Zone.

The cruise, which commenced in Guwahati, is designed to showcase Assam’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The itinerary includes visits to five national parks and several historic sites. The tour is being coordinated by Nick Van Guisen (70) from Oxford, in partnership with Sanjoy Basu of Far Horizon Tours Pvt Ltd and Adventure Resorts and Cruises Pvt Ltd in India.

As confirmed by Basu, the MV Mahabaahu will continue its voyage towards the Manas National Park before sailing back through Guwahati via Tezpur and concluding its journey at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.