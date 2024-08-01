Food shortages & flooding poses threat to wild horses of Dibru Saikhowa

Dibrugarh, Aug 1:After the devastating flood wreaked havoc in Assam, people, along with several wild horses from Dibru Saikhowa, were affected by the deluge.

A stranded wild horse got stuck in the mud, struggling to be rescued. Later, locals noticed the animal and rescued the horse.

As per sources, due to the rising water of the Brahmaputra River, many wild horses have flown through the river and are now stranded at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, facing severe threats to their survival.

Due to the lack of food, several horses have struggled with death.

The locals of the area have urged the forest department authorities to take the necessary steps to protect the animals.

