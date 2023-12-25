Folk Culture exponent Rahendra Nath Brahma to receive Pratima Barua Award

Guwahati, Dec 25: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will confer the Pratima Barua Pandey Memorial Award to folk culture exponent from Kokrajhar, Rahendra Nath Brahma.

The award will be conferred to Brahma on December 27 on the occasion of the death anniversary of the iconic Goalparia Lokageet singer Pratima Barua Pandey. The ceremony will be held near the life-size statue of Pratima Barua Pandey in the Chandmari area of Guwahati from 10.30 am.

The Pratima Barua Pandey award was instituted by the students’ body in memory of the legendary singer. It is given every year to a person who has made a significant contribution in preserving and promoting the folk culture of the state.