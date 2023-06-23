Folk artist of southern Assam feted with Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha honour

Silchar, Jun 23: Noted folk singer of southern Assam, Mangala Nath, was felicitated with the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha honour by Asam Sahitya Sabha, Silchar branch for her commendable contributions in the field of folk music.

On the occasion of this year’s Rabha Divas, following the directions from the Asam Sahiya Sabha central committee, Nath was bestowed with the honour by Karuna Thakuria, the former Silchar branch president of the Sabha. Nath expressed her happiness and gratitude for having been accorded with such an honour and sang a couple of folk songs on the occasion.

Rich tributes were paid to paid to Kalaguru by members of the Sabha and distinguished guests including Bipul Gohain, senior official from ONGC Silchar, Jogeshwar Barman, the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Silchar and others. The official from ONGC reflected upon the life and works of Kalaguru. Songs of Kalaguru were sung by Nayana Goswami, veteran vocalist Kusum Kalita and others.