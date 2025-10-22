FM Sitharaman to lay foundation of Rs 350-Cr Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah University

Biswanath Chariali, Oct 22: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Gohpur on November 8 as part of her two-day-long state tour to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah State University.

This was stated by State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog who had visited the proposed university site on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations for the programme. The university will be constructed covering an area of about 738 bighas of open land in the historic Bholaguri Tea Estate under Helem Revenue Circle in Gohpur Co-District.

Later, talking to media persons, Minister Neog said that the university would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. She further added that new innovations and modern and latest courses would be introduced in the curriculum of the university and collaborations from the universities from foreign countries like the Netherlands had been sought. “The university will boost the education sector among the girls of the state,” she commented. She was accompanied by State Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota and the higher officials of the Education Department.

Saying that the Kanaklata State University will have a far-reaching impact on the social, economic and educational environment of not only the State of Assam but also the entire North Assam, Minister Neog commented that for the successful implementation of the university dedicated in the name of Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah, it will require the wholehearted participation of the people from all walks of life.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Dr Kota said that this would be a state-of-the-art university and the university’s educational system will be covered with various cutting-edge technological subjects such as artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, robotic science, etc. He informed that the university would be built in two phases – the first phase would be completed in the next three years and after that, the second phase would begin.

