Flying squads in place for by-polls in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 18: Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the by-polls date, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said on Friday that nine flying squad teams have been deployed in five districts where the by-polls are scheduled.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CEO Goel said, “Flying squad teams have been deployed in Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chirang, Cachar and some parts of Kokrajhar districts for the upcoming by-polls as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place.”

A total of 9,10,665 voters, including 19 third gender voters, are set to cast their votes in 1,078 polling stations in the upcoming by-elections in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri legislative assembly constituencies.

“There are more than 200 percent stock of EVMs in all five constituencies and the first randomisation of EVMs will take place on October 19. The second randomisation expected on November 1 and Commissioning will take place from November 4,” the CEO informed.

By-elections to five assembly constituencies in Assam will be held on November 13.

These seats became vacant earlier this year after their MLAs shifted focus to parliamentary positions during the Lok Sabha elections.

Notable MLAs who transitioned to the Lok Sabha include BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya, who represented the Dholai Assembly segment and won the Cachar Lok Sabha seat, and Ranjit Dutta from Behali, who secured Tezpur’s parliamentary seat.

Veteran AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury, who has held the Bongaigaon constituency since 1985, successfully contested the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, while UPPL’s Joyanta Basumatary won Kokrajhar after previously representing Sidli.

Congress’s Rakibul Hussain, a five-time MLA from Samaguri, claimed a decisive victory in Dhubri.

In November 13 by-polls, the BJP will contest in three constituencies—Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri. Meanwhile, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will field candidates in Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively.