Flyers relieved as IndiGo revives Guwahati–Silchar morning flights from Sept 20

Silchar, June 17: The announcement of additional early morning direct flights on the Guwahati–Silchar route by private airline IndiGo has brought much relief to flyers across Barak Valley and neighbouring states.

In a social media post on Monday, IndiGo announced a slew of new flight services, including a Delhi–Jorhat route and additional daily early morning flights between Guwahati–Silchar and Guwahati–Dibrugarh, starting September 20.

The airline also plans to launch flights between Guwahati and Navi Mumbai as part of its winter schedule.

“We are thrilled to announce new routes to/from Assam with support from Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India,” the airline said in the post.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, who had earlier indicated government efforts to revive early morning connectivity between Guwahati and Silchar, welcomed the development.

“With the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, Assam's air connectivity takes a giant leap! A major boost to regional connectivity, trade, and tourism—ushering in a brighter tomorrow for Barak Valley and beyond,” Rai wrote on social media.

Air connectivity from Silchar suffered a setback after Air India suspended its Silchar–Kolkata services from June 2 this year.

Earlier in May, Chief Minister Sarma met with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in Delhi to discuss enhancing air connectivity and infrastructure in the state.

The discussions also covered plans to improve flight connections from Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar airports to more Indian cities in the near future.