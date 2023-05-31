Flybig airlines to start Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati daily flights from June 1

Silchar, May 31: Flybig airlines will commence the Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati route flight service on a daily basis from June 1.

A senior official at Flybig airlines at Silchar airport informed that the first flight from Silchar will take off on Thursday 8:30 am. Honourable Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy will be the chief guest on the ocassion,the official informed. The official said that on Mondays, there will be an additional flight departing from Silchar at 2:30 pm.

The Government had recently signed an MoU with the Flybig authorities to add fillip to the intra-state connectivity and it is expected that the new flight service will add momentum to Silchar airport in Silchar.