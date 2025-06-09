Floodwaters recede across most districts; 3 more dead in Kamrup, toll rises to 26

Guwahati, June 9: The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Monday, with around 2.6 lakh people across six districts still affected, even as water levels began to recede in several parts of the state.

According to a report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday night, three more deaths were reported in Kamrup district, taking the death toll from the first wave of floods this year to 26.

A senior ASDMA official said floodwaters had begun to recede in most inundated areas, as the state received little to no rainfall in the past 24 hours.

“If it does not rain today, we hope the situation will improve considerably across the state,” the official added.

Currently, no river in Assam is flowing above the danger level.

Despite the receding water, 741 villages remain submerged and 6,311.16 hectares of crop area have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

Among the worst-affected districts, Sribhumi tops the list with over 1.62 lakh people impacted, followed by Hailakandi with nearly 52,000 and Cachar with more than 36,000 residents still reeling under floodwaters.

The state administration is operating 130 relief camps and distribution centres across four districts, currently sheltering 24,908 displaced persons.

In the past 24 hours, authorities have distributed 262.2 quintals of rice, 46.02 quintals of dal, 21.2 quintals of salt, and 2,122.53 litres of mustard oil to flood-affected families.

Infrastructure across several districts has suffered extensive damage, including embankments, roads, and bridges.

The floods have also affected over 1,44,597 domestic animals and poultry across the state.

PTI