Floodwater submerges several BSF outposts in Karimganj

Karimganj, May 30: The flood waters have submerged at least six Border Outposts (BOP) of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border after the Kushiyara river flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall in Assam’s Karimganj district.

According to the reports, the BOPs of Stimerghat, Chandsrikona, Charakuri, Jabainpur Longai and Jagannathi have been submerged by flood waters. The BSF jawans deployed in the BOPs are now facing a lot of problems following the flood situation.



The water level in the BOPs has increased up to 3 feet and is increasing gradually.



Despite these problems, the BSF jawans are on duty 24 hours a day.



According to reports, BSF jawans of Chandsrikuna, Jagannathi and Langai BOPs have shifted the camp to the nearest schools.



As per sources, the BSF, “maintaining strict vigil along the India-Bangladesh border,” has been asked to seal the boundary for flood situations, and extra speedboats have been deployed.



Meanwhile, the water resources department is trying to block the water from Kushiyara by filling sandbags at Immersion Ghat at Karimganj to protect the town from flood water.

