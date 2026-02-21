Floods, poor road connectivity plague Ledo Maulang Khamti Village in Tinsukia

Doomdooma, Feb 20: The historic Ledo Maulang Khamti village under the No 83 Margherita Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district continues to languish without basic infrastructure and development.

Situated about 13 kilometres from the Margherita co-district headquarters, the village is home to 35 Tai Phakey families along with residents from the Adivasi and Gorkha communities, who have been living there for generations.

Despite its historical significance and proximity to Ledo town, the village remains cut off from essential government schemes and civic amenities.

Villagers alleged that over the decades, no significant development works have reached the area. Basic infrastructure such as proper roads, drainage systems, erosion control measures, housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and safe drinking water facilities under the Jal Jeevan Mission are yet to be implemented.

The situation worsens during the monsoon when floodwaters submerge houses, causing immense hardship to the residents.

Villagers claimed that despite repeated flooding, there has been no effective intervention from the authorities.

They further alleged that government representatives seldom visit the area to assess their plight.

With elections approaching, residents observed that representatives of the local administration, including Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, have initiated temporary measures such as laying stones and gravel on portions of the village road.

However, the villagers termed these efforts as “cosmetic” and inadequate to address their long-standing grievances.

The people of the village have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and ensure comprehensive development of the historic village, including proper roads, flood protection, housing, and safe drinking water.

For the residents of Ledo Maulang Khamti, Independence Day celebrations ring hollow as they continue to wait for the basic amenities that many parts of the country now take for granted.