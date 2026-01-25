Floods, erosion ravage Kordoiguri as students’ union warns of stir against govt

Doomdooma, Jan 25: The relentless twin threats of floods and riverbank erosion continue to haunt Kordoiguri in Tinsukia district, prompting a joint team of the Tinsukia District Students’ Union to inspect the affected area under the newly-constituted Makum Legislative Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Kordoiguri has been grappling with the fury of the Dangori river since 1992, with erosion steadily eating away at villages and livelihoods.

Over the years, several villages have already been swallowed by the river, while vast tracts of fertile agricultural land continue to be washed away alarmingly, even during the dry season.

The situation has pushed the indigenous residents into a life of constant fear and uncertainty. Locals fear that the remaining parts of Kordoiguri village could vanish into the river at any moment, as erosion advances unchecked.

Residents and local organizations have repeatedly approached Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika in the past, demanding permanent erosion-control measures, particularly along the Dangori river’s Ananta Nala.

Although the minister visited the area and assured a long-term solution, the villagers allege that no tangible work has begun so far.

According to the locals, the authorities have limited their response to the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), with no on-ground action to halt the erosion.

The delay has heightened anxiety among villagers, who fear that the settlement may disappear entirely before any preventive measures are implemented.

Against this backdrop, the Tinsukia District Students’ Union issued a stern warning, stating that if work on a permanent solution to the erosion problem does not commence by February, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Tinsukia District Unit, will launch a large-scale protest against the BJP-led government with the active support of the affected villagers.