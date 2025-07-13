Flood wreaks havoc in Titabor, thousands struggle amid crops lost & villages submerged

Jorhat, July 13: Assam is currently grappling with two starkly contrasting climate conditions — while vast parts of Lower Assam suffer from drought due to an extended dry spell, several regions in Upper Assam remain inundated by severe floods.

One of the worst-affected areas is the Titabor subdivision in Jorhat district, where the Kakodonga River has overflowed its banks, submerging large swathes of land. The flood situation has worsened with rising water levels in the Kakodonga and Janjuri rivers, both originating in the Naga Hills and swollen by heavy upstream rainfall.

Several villages, including Jonaki Mandal No. 1, remain submerged, with hundreds of bighas of farmland devastated and livestock displaced. With road connectivity snapped, residents have been forced to use country boats as their only means of transport.

The Executive Member of the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council, Kumud Chandra Kachari, visited Jonaki Mandal No. 1 to assess the damage and provide relief. He distributed essential supplies and assured the villagers that the Council would support the resumption of agriculture by providing necessary tools and paddy seeds once the floodwaters recede.

“The area depends heavily on agriculture. Several bighas of land have been destroyed by the flood. We have spoken to the villagers and will soon consult with the agriculture department and Minister Atul Bora to find practical solutions to their problems,” Kachari said.

He also inquired about health concerns among the affected population and urged families to promptly report any illnesses.

In addition, he promised the construction of an alternative access road to improve mobility during future dry periods and reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to continued support.

Meanwhile, several families have been forced to abandon their homes and take shelter in temporary relief camps. With standing crops wiped out, many farmers are left without livelihood or resources.

The ongoing floods have brought widespread devastation, triggering anxiety and hardship among the affected communities.

Even after nearly ten days of unrelenting flooding, response efforts remain active.

Local authorities and community leaders continue working to deliver relief and restore a sense of hope amid the crisis.