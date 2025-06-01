Flood threat looms over 200 villages as rivers breach embankments in Sribhumi

Sribhumi, 1 June: Incessant rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels in the tributaries of the Kushiyara, Singla, and Longai rivers to rise rapidly, breaching embankments in several areas of Sribhumi district.

The impact has been particularly severe in villages under the Nilambazar, Ramkrishnanagar, and Patherkandi revenue circles, prompting the district administration to intensify renovation work—especially along embankments of the swelling rivers.

Large sections of the embankments along the Longai and Singla rivers have already been submerged, raising alarm among residents.

Nearly 200 villages are now at risk of inundation if the embankments fully give way, as water levels in the Kushiyara, Singla, and Longai rivers continue to rise.

Minister Krishnendu Paul, accompanied by District Commissioner Pradip Kumar Dwibedi and senior officials from the flood control department, visited the breached embankments and flood-affected areas under the Patherkandi circle.

As per official reports, the Longai River has already breached several areas including Dholcherra, Gandhaimukh, and Patherkandi, submerging over 25 villages.

The flood control department has confirmed that the Kushiyara, Singla, and Longai rivers are all flowing above the danger mark.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man, identified as Islam Uddin, died after being swept away by floodwaters in the Anandapur area on Saturday.

His body was recovered by Ramkrishnanagar Police, with assistance from locals, on Sunday morning. According to reports, the victim was on his way to the market when he was caught in the strong current.