Flood threat looms large in Cachar as water level of Barak river shows rising trend

Silchar, May 14: Cyclonic winds coupled with heavy downpour over the past few days have caused inundation across many places in Cachar district. Also the water level in Barak river is on a steady rise due to the continuous rainfall posing threat of flood across the district.

According to sources, while the danger level of Barak River at Annapurna ghat is 19.83 metre, the water level has raised upto 19.75 metre at 1 pm on Saturday with a continuous rising trend of 5cm per hour. The departmental forecast suggests that the water level might touch 19.80 metre if rain continues, sources added.

Meanwhile, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Saturday told The Assam Tribune that NDRF requisitioning has been sought considering the circumstances. "Cyclone impact has badly affected the area. We are sending manpower and resources for rescuing stranded public. I have written for requisitioning NDRF for Barak Valley in lieu of the coming days," the DC said.

On the other hand, reports have come that the bridge at Katigorah which is over 150 years has also been damaged due to heavy rain. Many low-lying areas including Link Road, Sonai Road have been inundated and residents have sought Government attention with no further delay.