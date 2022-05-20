Flood submerges many villages in Raha, Minister Pijush Hazarika visits affected areas

Raha, May 20 : Flood water of Kolong, Kapili and Borpani rivers has entered many areas of Raha engulfing more than 60 villages under Raha revenue circle completely.

Jarduba, Basbatamari, Sangajan,1 no. Misamari, 2 no. Misamari, Barunguri, Falihamari, Rampur Basti, Garubandha, Choraijuria, Chaparmukh, Garmari, Dighaliati along with other villages are inundated in flood water.

In many areas land communication has also been disrupted. Harvest including crops of rice , sugarcane and banana worth lakhs of rupees have been swept away causing huge monetary loss.

Road communication between Raha - Chaparmukh-Kampur have been cut off as surging flood waters inundated several portions of the state highways of these places. Many flood hit families are taking shelter in schools and in highlands .



State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika today paid a visit to the erosion hit Raha-Chaparmukh-Kampur road at Tinikhuti, Garmari under Raha revenue circle and took stock of the flood management and erosion protection works at the site.



The minister also inspected the flood affected areas of Raha and Chaparmukh and assured the locals of all kinds of help from the government and administration.



Speaking to the media persons , the minister stated that the government would provide all kinds of support to flood hit families and rescue operation would continue as well.



It is worth mentioning that the flood water of the Kolong river has completely submerged Raha college -Garmari road and several parts of Raha-Chaparmukh road following which all kinds of vehicular movements were suspended on the road.

