Flood situation worsens in Assam’s Barpeta district, nearly 73000 people affected

Barpeta, June 24: The flood situation in Barpeta District of Assam is worsening with the increase in water level of the rivers-- Nakhanda, Mara Chaulkhowa and Bhelengi.

The Mara chaulkhowa is flowing 1.44 meters above danger level and Nakhanda is flowing 1.57 meters above danger level. Moreover, the river Bhelengi is flowing 1.12 meters above danger level.

The above mentioned rivers are currently in a rising trend (according to the flood bulletin released by water resource department of Barpeta on June 24 at 8 AM).

The data released by "Flood Reporting and information Management system" of Assam states that around 73,233 people in Barpeta District have been affected by the flood.

Besides, 252.50 hectors of agricultural land have been damaged.

In Barpeta District, areas under Chenga, Sarthebari and Barpeta revenue circle were mostly affected.

As many as 47 villages under Sarthebari revenue circle have been affected by the flood. Moreover, 17 villages under Barpeta and 9 villages under Chenga were also inundated.

Some of the people living in these villages have their houses washed away, and some despite of having their homes had to leave as there are inundate in knee-deep water.

"We had to face many difficulties during this flood. There is water on the roads and it is becoming difficult for us to move from one place to another. Moreover, we have to starve for many hours due to lack of food," one flood affected victim said.

Yesterday, MLA of Chenga constituency Ashraful Hussain visited flood affected areas of Sarthebari where he mentioned that the water released by Bhutan is one of the major reasons of this year's deluge.

The decrease in rainfall activities, however, came as a blessing among the masses in the flood affected areas.



