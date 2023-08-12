Flood situation worsens in Assam, more than 39,000 people affected

Guwahati, Aug 12: The flood situation in Assam has gotten worse, as around 39,000 people across six districts are affected by the deluge.

As per the data of Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) 19,163 people of Dhemaji district have been affected by the flood while on the other hand 5,666 people have been affected in the Dibrugarh district.

At present 175 villages in 18 revenue circles of Dibrugarh, Jorhat Dhemaji, Darrang, Golaghat, and Sivasagar districts have submerged in the floodwater.

Furthermore, 44 villages in the Dhemaji district have been affected by the recent flood wave.

It may be mentioned that more than 10,300 people have been affected alone in Sissiborgaon revenue circles where many flood affected people sought safer shelter as their homes were inundated by floodwaters.