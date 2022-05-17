Flood situation remains grim in Cachar, Barak river flowing above danger level

Silchar, May 17: After maintaining a relatively steady note, water level of River Barak kept rising at a brisk pace since Tuesday morning inundating many new and low-lying areas. At 9 am, the water level at Annapurna Ghat was measured at 20.79 metres as against danger level of 19.83 metres at this point rising by 7 cm per hour.

However, at 11 am, the water level was measured at 20.82 cm rising at 3 cm per hour.

On the other hand, as per Water Resources officials here, due to the sudden rise of water level at river Barak, the ongoing construction of breached embankment at Roypur L/B of Barak river over toped and threatened the dyke system.

"Measures have been taken up and we are trying our best to save the dyke," the officials informed.

While threat of more areas being inundated has triggered panic among the people, the Administration has ensured that there is no abnormal hike in the prices of essentials at this hour of crisis.