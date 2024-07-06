Flood situation in Assam worsens, over 24 lakh people affected

Guwahati, Jul 6: The flood situation has taken a worse turn as over 24 lakh people are affected, with the death toll remaining at 52.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 24,20,722 people are currently affected by the annual deluge across 30 districts.



The latest report from the ASDMA mentioned that around 63490.97 hectares of crop area across several districts were destroyed by the flood.



The Brahmaputra River, its tributaries, and the Barak River are still flowing above the danger level mark.







