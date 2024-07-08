Flood situation in Assam remains grim with death toll reaching 66

Guwahati, Jul 8: With incessant rainfall lashing across the state the death toll reached 66 with over 22 lakh people affected by the flood.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) around 22, 74,289 people are affected by the annual deluge in several districts of Assam.



As per ASDMA report, 3,446 villages in 28 districts were hit by the annual deluge.



Furthermore, Brahmaputra and Barak Rivers are flowing above the danger level.



Moreover, 68432.75 hectares of crop area across several districts were destroyed by the flood.







