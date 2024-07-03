Flood situation in Assam remains grim, over 11 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam has turned grim, as over 11 lakh people are currently reeling under the water and the death toll has risen to 38.

Guwahati, Jul 3:

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 11,34,446 people are affected by the floodwaters in several districts of Assam.



Furthermore, major rivers, including Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Kushiyara, and Barak, are flowing above the danger mark.



As many as 2,208 villages in 28 districts were hit by the annual deluge.



Moreover, 42,476.18 hectares of crop area across 21 districts were destroyed by the flood.



Meanwhile, relief efforts are underway, with 18,459 people taking shelter in relief camps.







