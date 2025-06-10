Flood situation eases in Assam; major rivers recede, death toll touches 27

Guwahati, June 10: The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Tuesday, with all major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, now flowing below the danger mark.

Despite the improvement, nearly 1.6 lakh people remain affected across nine districts. However, officials noted a silver lining — no rainfall was reported from any part of the state in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the first wave of floods and landslides has risen to 27, with one person reported drowned in the swirling waters of Sribhumi district on Monday.

According to official figures, a total of 389 villages across 25 revenue circles are currently inundated.

Sribhumi remains the worst-affected district, with over 1.2 lakh people still impacted by floodwaters.

The authorities of the affected districts have opened relief camps and over 6,000 people are still taking shelter in 91 camps set up for the purpose while over 40,000 distribution centres are also providing relief materials.

Flood waters have also inundated 3,594.26 hectares of cropland and 1,13,605 animals are also affected.

In Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, affected by the current wave of floods, seven animals have died, 31 have been rescued while three camps are still inundated.

Kamrup district is still affected by urban flood and three relief camps have been set up where 61 people have taken shelter, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The districts currently affected by the flood are Hailakandi, Kamrup, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro) and Lakhimpur.

