Nearly 1 lakh affected due to flood in Cachar; situation grim





Silchar, May 18: As many as 96,697 people across 206 revenue villages of Cachar district inundating 1462.90 hectares of cropland and 106 kaccha houses in Silchar circle have been affected by the first wave of flood.

As per sources in the Water Resources Division, the level of water at Annapurna Ghat which kept rising by 7 cm per hour on Tuesday has crossed over 21 metres and is currently measured at 21.26 metres at 11 am on Wednesday against the danger level of 19.83 metres with a rising trend of 6 cm per hour. Reports have come that water of river Barak has overflown into areas of Malugram, Sonai road and briskly inundating more areas of Silchar and other parts of the district.

As per a report issued by the Water Resources Division at Silchar, 141.80 mm of rainfall has been recorded on Tuesday, stretching the cumulative rainfall to 999.80 mm with a predicted trend of rise in the water level.